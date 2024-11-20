Chelsea condemns homophobic comments aimed at Sam Kerr after announcing her partner's pregnancy

HQ

Chelsea and Australia striker Sam Kerr announced last Monday the pegnancy of her partner, West Ham and US midfielder Kristie Mewis. The Instagram post got over 300,000 likes and a lots of congratulations from fellow footballers, but also loads of homophobic comments aimed ar Kerr and Mewis.

Chelsea published a statement lamenting the "unacceptable and hateful homophobic comments". "There is no place in society for any form of discrimination and we will not accept any abuse directed towards our players, staff or supporters. We are extremely proud to be a diverse, inclusive club that celebrates and welcomes people from all cultures, communities and identities."

Chelsea manager Sonia Bompastor also expressed her full support for Sam in the press conference before Wednesday's Champions League game against Celtic. "It's just crazy for me to understand how people can react like this", she said, prefering to tfocus on the positives. "As a mum I cannot think about anything else. As a woman, to have the opportunity to become a mum, that's the best news you can have in your life", as read in BBC.

Chelsea defender Millie Bright went further, saying she'd like to see more done about those behaviours. "I've always said social media can be the best thing or the worst thing in the world and that if I wasn't a footballer I'd come off social media in a heartbeat."