Chelsea Champions League calendar on league phase: dates and times for all games until January 2026

The Champions League draw took place early this week, announcing every rival for all 36 teams at Champions League - league phase, but we still didn't know the calendar, including times, for all games until January 2026. We expect great matches and now we know when they will happen, including for World Cup champions Chelsea.

UEFA released on Saturday morning the full calendar for the league phase, and Chelsea fans can write in their calendars when they will see some of the most exciting matches for their team, including vs. Bayern Munich and Barcelona.

Full Champions League - league phase calendar for Chelsea:

(Times in CET, one hour less in the UK).