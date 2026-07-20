Chelsea buys their most expensive player ever: Morgan Rogers also breaks another record

HQ

Morgan Rogers, English midfielder and winger who played for England at World Cup 2026, and has played for Aston Villa since 2024 (scoring 14 goals and 11 assists in 55 appearances for Villa last season), will be transferred to Chelsea for £117m (137,57 euros), making him the most expensive British player ever, a record surpassed by just one million pounds from Eliot Anderson, who was bought by Manchester City for £116m.

Rogers also become Chelsea's most expensive signing ever, two million more than Moises Caicedo, £115m in 2023, and Enzo Fernández, £106.8m. Rogers joins Xabi Alonso's project but won't feature in any European competition next season, after Chelsea finished the Premier League in tenth place.

Arsenal was said to be after Rogers, but did not reach the high price set by Aston Villa; instead he signs for six seasons. Rogers was bought in 2019 by Manchester City, but was loaned to Lincoln City, Bournemouth, and Blackpool.