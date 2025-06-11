Chelsea at Club World Cup: dates, rivals, and path to the final

HQ

Chelsea, Champions League winner in 2021, is one of the two English teams at the FIFA Club World Cup alongside Manchester City. The recent Conference League winners, returning to Champions League next year, will try to add the first trophy of this revamped competition, alongside 32 other candidates.

The London club has won two Champions League titles, two Europa League titles, and one Conference League. They also won the original Club World Cup in 2021 against Palmeiras, but this is something completely different, and their path to the final won't be an easy one...

Chelsea Group Stage Matches at Club World Cup

Chelsea is part of Group D, which includes 2022 Libertadores winners Flamengo, Tunisian club Espérance Sportive de Tunis, which qualified through the ranking, as well as Los Angeles FC, which only confirmed their presence at the cup last week in a play-in win over Club América, taking the spot previously held by disqualified team Club León.

Chelsea's matches are:



Monday, 16 June: Chelsea vs. LAFC: 20:00 BST, 21:00 CEST



Friday, 20 June: Flamengo vs. Chelsea: 19:00 BST, 20:00 CEST



Wednesday, 25 June: ES Tunis vs. Chelsea: 2:00 BST, 3:00 CEST



Potential path for the final for Chelsea at Club World Cup

As Chelsea is part of Group D, if they advance to the round of 16 they would face teams in group C. That means their potential rivals in the first knock-out stage are:



Bayern Munich



Auckland City



Boca Juniors



Benfica



Depending on whether they finish first or second in the group, they would play their games on:



Saturday, June 28: Winner of Group C vs. Runner up of Group D: 21:00 AM BST, 22:00 CEST



Sunday, June 29: Winner of Group D vs. Runner up of Group C: 21:00 AM BST, 22:00 CEST



If they win, Chelsea's next rivals in quarter-finals would be one from groups A or B:



Palmeiras



Porto



Al Ahly



Inter Miami



Paris Saint-Germain



Atletico Madrid



Botafogo



Seattle Sounders



After that, they could play the quarter-finals games on Saturday July 5 at 3:00 CEST or Saturday July 5 at 18:00 CEST, and either one of the semi-finals on Tuesday, July 8, at 20:00 BST, 21:00 CEST on July 8 or July 9.

The Club World Cup final will take place on Sunday, July 13, at 20:00 BST, 21:00 CEST. Do you think Chelsea will be there?