Chelsea and West Ham fined with £300,000 by the Football Association for a "mass confrontation"

The Football Association announced on Wednesday a heavy sanction on Chelsea and West Ham after a "mass confrontration" happened at the Premier League match in January, that took place at Stamford Bridge.

The alteraction started when West Ham winger Adama Traore threw Chelsea defender Marc Cucurella, with other players engaging in a fight that ended with West Ham defender Jean-Clair Todibo seeing a straight red card for grabbing Joao Pedro by the neck.

"It was alleged that Chelsea FC failed to ensure its players didn't behave in an improper and/or provocative way around the 95th minute. It was also alleged that West Ham United FC failed to ensure its players didn't behave in an improper and/or provocative and/or violent way at this time", a statement said..

Chelsea was fined with £325,000 and West Ham was fined with £300,000 after a hearing from an independent regulatory commission, that took the fact that both clubs had committed similar breaches of the behaviour rule (that bans "improper, offensive, violent, threatening, abusive, indecent, insulting or provocative" behaviour) before.