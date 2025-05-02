English
Chelsea and Betis closer to the Conference League final after thrilling night with eight goals

Chelsea has punished heavily Djurgården, and Betis leads against Fiorentina.

Chelsea and Betis get the lead in the first leg of the UEFA Conference League semi-finals, played last Thursday. Swedish club Djurgården has few options after losing 4-1 at home in Stockholm. Isak Alexander Alemayehu scored a goal to alleviate the task next Thursday, but a comeback in London next week for the team, eleventh in the Swedish league (only 2 victories after 5 games) is almost impossible.

The other semi-final is more open and even, but it was a great goal by Antony, the "meme" player despised at Manchester United but thriving in Seville, that gave Betis the upper hand in a 2-1 victory against Fiorentina.

Lucas Ranieri scored the 2-1 and denied Betis a larger triumph at home, so everything will be decided in Florence next week. Fiorentina comes with extra motivation, having reached the Conference League final twice in a row, losing both times to West Ham and Olympiacos. Betis, meanwhile, could reach their first European final after a great second half of the season, consolidating at the upper half of LaLiga, aiming for a fifth place that would make them reach the Champions League next year.

