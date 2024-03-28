Cheech and Chong are coming to Call of Duty in time for 4/20

HQ

It's difficult to actually tell what identity Call of Duty is meant to have these days, as the shooter has so many weird and wonderful skins and cosmetics that its rooted military action has been pushed to the wayside. This is set to be ever more evident in the upcoming third season of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III/Call of Duty: Warzone 2.0/Call of Duty: Warzone Mobile, as a collection of new themed skins are debuting again.

Not only will Activision be celebrating the arrival of Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire with Godzilla, Skar King, and Shimo skins, but it will be marking the annual 4/20 with more weed-related weapon cosmetics and the addition of Cheech and Chong as playable Operators. Snoop Dogg will even be returning to the shop to mark April 20th, meaning you can enjoy the day with some of the most notorious marijuana-lovers.

The new season will be arriving on April 3, and will also be including various other new features such as a revamped and updated Rebirth Island, new game modes, more weapons, and so forth. You can read about each in the enormous blog post here or can see the new season's roadmap below.

