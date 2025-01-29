Check your inbox: Confirmations for Nintendo Switch 2 in-person events have been sent out

HQ

On 16 January Nintendo finally officially unveiled Nintendo Switch 2 and showed us what it will look like, how big it will be and what the new Mario Kart 9 looks like on it. However, most of the details have yet to be confirmed, as well as the rest of the games that will accompany it at launch later this year. And while we have the Nintendo Direct scheduled for 2 April, live presentations will be held around the world in May for a small number of Nintendo Accounts users.

The selection process for these launch events has been done by lottery from all those who signed up, and now it's been confirmed by users that the results are coming in. If you have been chosen, you will receive an email in your inbox with a randomly assigned date and time. If not, too. And well... you're not alone in your sadness.

