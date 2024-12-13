Check what the Feybreak update has to offer Palworld players

HQ

Palworld appeared during The Game Awards, as the developer Pocketpair promised a new, large expansion before the end of the year. And they seem to be delivering on this promise by a very small margin.

On December 23, the update Feybreak will be released, which (as we previously reported) contains a new island that is six times the size of Sakurajima and also offers a number of new Pals and other new features. They backed this and much more up by showing the trailer below.

Check out what the Palworld expansion Feybreak adds to the colorful adventure in exactly ten days i this video.