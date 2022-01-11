Check the most downloaded Switch games in December 2021

HQ

Every once in a while, Nintendo would share a list of the most downloaded Switch games with us, so that we could roughly know what's the trend and which titles are the most popular on the hybrid console.

For December 2021, Nintendo has revealed the Top 15 Switch titles that were downloaded the most in Europe's eShop. The top spot is taken by a party game, Mario Party Superstars, which isn't all that surprising considering that during the Christmas holidays, gaming is one of the best ways to enjoy some quality time with family and friends. A few other party games, for example, Among Us and New Super Mario Bros. U Deluxe can also be found on the list.

You can also see the newly released Pokémon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl hanging there, as well as some familiar faces when it comes to the most popular games such as the evergreen Mario Kart 8 Deluxe and Minecraft.

Mario Party Superstars



Pokémon Brilliant Diamond



Mario Kart 8 Deluxe



Big Brain Academy: Brain vs. Brain



Minecraft



Animal Crossing: New Horizons



Pokémon Shining Pearl



FIFA 22



Stardew Valley



New Super Mario Bros. U Deluxe



Unpacking



Super Smash Bros. Ultimate



Super Mario 3D World + Bowser's Fury



Among Us



The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild



Thanks Nintendolife