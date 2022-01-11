Cookies

news

Check the most downloaded Switch games in December 2021

Mario Party Superstars and Pokémon Brilliant Diamond headline.

HQ

Every once in a while, Nintendo would share a list of the most downloaded Switch games with us, so that we could roughly know what's the trend and which titles are the most popular on the hybrid console.

For December 2021, Nintendo has revealed the Top 15 Switch titles that were downloaded the most in Europe's eShop. The top spot is taken by a party game, Mario Party Superstars, which isn't all that surprising considering that during the Christmas holidays, gaming is one of the best ways to enjoy some quality time with family and friends. A few other party games, for example, Among Us and New Super Mario Bros. U Deluxe can also be found on the list.

You can also see the newly released Pokémon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl hanging there, as well as some familiar faces when it comes to the most popular games such as the evergreen Mario Kart 8 Deluxe and Minecraft.

Check the Top 15 here:


  • Mario Party Superstars

  • Pokémon Brilliant Diamond

  • Mario Kart 8 Deluxe

  • Big Brain Academy: Brain vs. Brain

  • Minecraft

  • Animal Crossing: New Horizons

  • Pokémon Shining Pearl

  • FIFA 22

  • Stardew Valley

  • New Super Mario Bros. U Deluxe

  • Unpacking

  • Super Smash Bros. Ultimate

  • Super Mario 3D World + Bowser's Fury

  • Among Us

  • The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild

Thanks Nintendolife



