Monster Hunter Stories 2: Wings of Ruin

Check the Monster Hunter Stories 2: Wings of Ruin Ver. 1.3.0 Update trailer

Update 3 is expected to be available starting from September 2.

Capcom has released the Ver. 1.3.0 free update trailer along with the full patch notes for its action RPG Monster Hunter Stories 2: Wings of Ruin.

The nearly 1-minute-long video shows the new monsters, co-op quests, and subquest which are being added to the title soon. The roadmap and some details about Update 4 & 5 can also be found in the trailer below.

Check the patch note for Update 3 right here:

Additional Monsters:

- Oroshi Kirin
- Soulseer Mizutsune
- Elderfrost Gammoth

Additional Co-Op Quests

[September 2]
★8 Ice Phantom
★4 (Special) Bag Me Some Bugs

[September 16]
★8 Heavenly Eye
★8 Unconquerable Mountain
★8 (Special) Pluck Me Some Shrooms

Bug Fixes / Miscellaneous

- Adjusted some monster voices.

- Fixed an issue where a Lv. 99 Battle Buddy and their Lv. 99 Monstie revert to Lv. 1 because of a certain condition.

- Fixed an issue where an error message appears when accessing multiplayer functions as a result of choosing certain Skin Tones.

- Improved stability to address an issue where the story's final cutscene stopped playing for some players. If you continue to encounter this issue, we recommend restarting the game periodically.

- Fixed an issue where some sound settings do not carry over upon rebooting the game under certain conditions.

- Fixed an issue where a change is not reflected in Red's appearance after altering your Rider's appearance with a Character Edit Ticket.

- Fixed an issue where Palamute's scarf looks extended after entering a battle and returning to the field because of a certain condition.

- Fixed an issue where Kulve Taroth's icon and name disappear from the quest description, after completing a certain battle.

- Other miscellaneous bug fixes have been made.

