Check out Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom for the original Game Boy

We can all probably agree that The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom is one of the finest adventures of recent years, and there were many powerful cutscenes that told the epic story, which were lifted by the most lavish Switch graphics we've ever seen.

But how would the cutscenes have looked on lesser hardware? Would it really have been the same? You can now decide for yourself, as the YouTube channel It has released a so-called demake where we get to see The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom cutscenes recreated for the very first Game Boy.

Before you watch, remember that there are obviously spoilers here - but that said, it's still surprisingly emotional despite the incredibly primitive technology.

Thanks Nintendo Life