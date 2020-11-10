Check out your own Xbox Story so far

You're watching Advertisements

With the launch of Xbox Series S and X today, TrueAchievements thought it was about time to summarise your Xbox Story. Therefore, it has now launched a service called Xbox Story, where you can get a summary of your life with Xbox. At least from Xbox 360 from 15 years ago (as the original Xbox didn't track what you played).

Head over to this link and login with your Xbox Live account to get detailed data on which genres you prefer, what your rarest Achievement is, what game series is you favorite, what you have been playing most for Xbox, and so on.

You can check the result out below for our Swedish editor, Jonas Mäki, on his public account. Feel free to share your personal result in the comment section as well. Did it look like you expected?