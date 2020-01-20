Check out your decade with Xbox

Both Nintendo and Sony have launched services that lets you check out your year with Switch and PlayStation 4 respectively. Microsoft usually offers this as well, but for some reason, they have opted not to do this for 2019.

Fortunately, there is a very good alternative solution, as TrueAchievements has decided to pick up the torch and offers this service for Xbox gamers. And its take is actually even better than what Microsoft previously offered, and you will get your entire decade (2010-2019) rated with nice diagrams, factoids about the games you've played, Achievements that have been especially hard to catch, data over your most active months, the franchises you prefer, and of course your gamer score for the decade.

If you want to check out your decade on Xbox, head over this way and log-in to Xbox Live. Even the Xbox chief himself, Phil Spencer, has made one and shared his results on Twitter, which you can see below.

Feel free to share your results in the comment section and tell us if there was something especially surprising you noticed about your data.