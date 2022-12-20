Check out your 2022 with Xbox

HQ

Nintendo and Sony have already launched their 'year in review' services, and many people are probably waiting for something similar from Xbox. While we still don't know if this will come or not, TrueAchievements has stepped up and now offers something they call #MyYearOnXbox.

It's pretty much what it sounds like, a fancy way to wrap-up your 2022 with a nice infographic on how this Xbox year has been for you, which then can be easily shared on social media. All you need to do is log in and add your Gamer Tag.

Head over this way for your annual Xbox stats, and please share your information in the comment section below, we're really curios to see the gaming habits of our readers.