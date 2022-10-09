Check out Wild Hearts' Kingtusk hunt in new seven-minute gameplay trailer

HQ

It was only recently that EA, Koei Tecmo, and Omega Force actually announced the monster hunting game Wild Hearts, and at that time we were given a look at the gameplay as part of a short trailer. Now, the developer is ready to show off more gameplay, as a seven-minute trailer has dropped, giving a far deeper look at one of the hunts in the title, this one being that of the mighty boar adversary, Kingtusk.

As you can see in the video below, we get to see the player travelling through the magical world of Azuma (which is inspired by feudal Japan) on the hunt of the nature-powered creature. Then soon after, we find Kingtusk lurking in a clearing under a cherry blossom tree, and this leads to a combat scenario when a player and two other individuals team up to take the boar boss down.

Wild Hearts is slated to arrive on PC, PS5, and Xbox Series consoles next year, on February 17, 2023.