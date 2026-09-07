Check out what the new Switch 2 unit looks like

HQ

As you probably remember, a new EU directive mandates it must be possible to replace batteries in consumer electronics such as cell phones and portable gaming devices. As a result, an updated Switch 2 is on the way, making it easier for us users to do this and thereby extend the device's lifespan.

The YouTube channel Nintendúo has now got its hands on an updated unit and walks through its design in a new video. Visually, it seems you'd have to look very closely to even notice a difference with the new Switch 2, but it has standard screws, and if you loosen the chassis, the battery is exposed so you can replace it.

The device is also reported to weigh 14 grams more, which is practically nothing. Check out the video below. It's in Spanish, but as you know, YouTube lets you enable automatic subtitles in your language.