Check out what Starfield could have looked like in Unreal Engine 5

Starfield launches in just over a week and graphically boasts the twelve-year-old, albeit updated version of the developer's in-house engine, Creation Engine 2.0. Some may wonder what Todd Howard's massive space adventure would have looked like if it had instead blossomed in Epic's powerful Unreal Engine 5. Well, you don't have to wonder anymore.

YouTube user Ghost Design has posted a seven-minute video on their channel where they designed an outpost to replicate exactly what it would have looked like in Starfield. Check out the video below and judge for yourself: Is this what Starfield should have looked like?