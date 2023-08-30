Gamereactor UK. Watch the latest video game trailers, and interviews from the biggest gaming conventions in the world. Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

English
Follow us
Gamereactor
news
Starfield

Check out what Starfield could have looked like in Unreal Engine 5

What could have been...

Subscribe to our newsletter here!

* Required field
HQ

Starfield launches in just over a week and graphically boasts the twelve-year-old, albeit updated version of the developer's in-house engine, Creation Engine 2.0. Some may wonder what Todd Howard's massive space adventure would have looked like if it had instead blossomed in Epic's powerful Unreal Engine 5. Well, you don't have to wonder anymore.

YouTube user Ghost Design has posted a seven-minute video on their channel where they designed an outpost to replicate exactly what it would have looked like in Starfield. Check out the video below and judge for yourself: Is this what Starfield should have looked like?

Starfield

Related texts



Loading next content