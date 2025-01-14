Check out what Smite 2's free-to-play launch has in store in this new trailer

HQ

Last week, we reported on the announcement from Hi-Rez Studios and Titan Forge Games that confirmed that Smite 2 is going free-to-play while getting a major update bringing tons of fresh content to the game at the same time. That massive change is happening today, January 14, and to mark this occasion a new trailer has arrived giving us a look at some of the many exciting new additions to the MOBA sequel.

Between getting to see more of the new God Aladdin, the inclusion of the Joust, Assault, and Duel modes, the updates to the Conquest map, the additions of Mulan, Ullr, Agni, and Geb, and also the additional improvements and changes that are planning, such as the God-impacting Aspects.

You can see the trailer below, ahead of being able to dive into Smite 2 today without needing a Founder's Pack.