Check out what parts of E3 2021 the Gamereactor staff are most excited about

You're watching Advertisements

E3 2021 is right around the corner, and we're starting to get very excited for what could be shown off during the many conferences and shows over its duration. As we're very passionate about gaming and entertainment over here at Gamereactor, we gathered a bunch of the editors and staff from a variety of different regions of the site to give our thoughts about what we're most excited to see in the many broadcasts of E3 this year.

You can check out the video below, which also details a little bit about our video coverage plans over the course of E3 2021.