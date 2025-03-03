Check out what Madam Bo has to offer Mortal Kombat 1 in new teaser trailer

HQ

Last week we wrote that Mortal Kombat 1 will soon be expanded with another fighter, namely T-1000, once again played by Robert Patrick. But he will of course be accompanied by a new so-called Kameo Fighter.

This is none other than Madam Bo. If the name doesn't sound familiar, this is the tough as nails old lady (Sector's mom) who unfortunately suffers from Smoke's wrath at the beginning of the campaign. This gives her the opportunity to exact some revenge.

We've got a first teaser trailer showing Madam Bo, which you can find below. On March 18th, she joins the T-1000 for anyone who has the Khaos Reigns expansion.