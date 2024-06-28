English
South of Midnight

Check out two of the bizarre enemies we'll face in South of Midnight

The Montreal based developer Compulsion Games shows new concept art.

One of the many games showcased during the Xbox Games Showcase earlier this month was South of Midnight, developed by Compulsion Games.

Microsoft's gaming boss Phil Spencer has long hyped it as one of the in-house titles he's most looking forward to, and it seems to be some kind of action-adventure set in Louisiana-inspired surroundings with very peculiar design.

Now the developers are sharing concept images via Instagram of two of the enemies we can look forward to fighting - and once again we can only conclude that it seems to be a very unique adventure.

South of Midnight will be released for PC and Xbox Series S/X in 2025, and is of course included with Game Pass.


