Check out two new posters for The Boys: Season 5

With just one month to go until the fifth and final season of The Boys, Amazon Prime Video has now released two posters that give us a glimpse of Billy Butcher's gang and Homelander's faction ahead of the final showdown, which begins in April.

There are, of course, many threads to tie together, and the teaser trailer released a couple of months ago seemed to hint at several new storylines being added, not least a clash between Homelander and Soldier Boy. The series' showrunner Eric Kripke has previously promised that he will "bring the story to a gory, epic, moist climax" - which, to be honest, is what we've been hoping for.

Check out these two new posters below. What are your hopes for the finale after the unexpectedly weak fourth season?