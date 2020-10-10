Check out twenty minutes of adorable Bugsnax gameplay

You're watching Advertisements

Earlier this week we shared our first impressions after getting our first taste of Bugsnax, but our demo session with the super-cute game also gave us the opportunity to grab some gameplay, and that's exactly what we've got for you here.

Check out the attacked clip for 20 whole minutes of sugary sweet Bugsnax gameplay, captured on PC with a DualShock 4. Enjoy this little appetiser, and stay tuned for more in the near future with the game set to land on PC (Epic), PS4, and PS5 on November 12.