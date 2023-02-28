Check out tons of new Final Fantasy XVI gameplay

HQ

We're now less than four months away from Square Enix's massively anticipated next mainline instalment into the Final Fantasy series. Coming in late June, Final Fantasy XVI will be a single-player RPG all set in the fantasy world of Valisthea, and with launch edging ever closer, we've recently had a chance to preview the game.

We took a trip to London to spend some time with the game, an experience we used to create a detailed preview, which you can read in full right here. But to add to this, we also were handed a ton of gameplay for the title, which you can catch in all of its glory in the videos below, to see just how Final Fantasy XVI is shaping up.

As for when you can look to play Final Fantasy XVI on PS5, the game will be released on June 22, 2023.

HQ