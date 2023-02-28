Gamereactor UK. Watch the latest video game trailers, and interviews from the biggest gaming conventions in the world. Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

Final Fantasy XVI

Check out tons of new Final Fantasy XVI gameplay

And be sure to read our full preview as well.

We're now less than four months away from Square Enix's massively anticipated next mainline instalment into the Final Fantasy series. Coming in late June, Final Fantasy XVI will be a single-player RPG all set in the fantasy world of Valisthea, and with launch edging ever closer, we've recently had a chance to preview the game.

We took a trip to London to spend some time with the game, an experience we used to create a detailed preview, which you can read in full right here. But to add to this, we also were handed a ton of gameplay for the title, which you can catch in all of its glory in the videos below, to see just how Final Fantasy XVI is shaping up.

As for when you can look to play Final Fantasy XVI on PS5, the game will be released on June 22, 2023.

Final Fantasy XVI

