Check out Tintin Reporter - Cigars of the Pharaoh in new trailer

HQ

Later this year, we're getting a new Tintin adventure from Microids. Tintin Reporter - Cigars of the Pharaoh is based on the comic album with the same name, and this means we get to experience epic adventures in Egypt and meet most of the classic characters from the franchise.

Here's how the developers describe their adventure in the press release:

"Combining all the best elements of adventure and investigation games, Tintin Reporter - Cigars of the Pharaoh invites the player to dress up as an investigator/reporter: search, infiltrate to find clues and solve enigmas with the help of investigation dialogues enriched with video sequences, infiltration phases or even plane or car chases. Tintin Reporter - Cigars of the Pharaoh offers a unique and innovative gameplay to allow everyone to live the adventure like a real reporter!"

While we do not have a firm release date to present quite yet, we can offer you a brand new trailer below. Tintin Reporter - Cigars of the Pharaoh launches for PC, PlayStation 4/5, Switch and Xbox Series S/X later this year.