Check out this ultra realistic Xbox cake

This is next level video game baking.

Cakes based on video games has been around for a very long time, as has ultra realistic cakes looking like some item you often normally wouldn't eat. Now these two worlds has been combined thanks to Sugar High Score who has created a cake looking exactly like a stack of Xbox games.

It is so well made, that it was eventually shared by the General Manager of Xbox Game Studios marketing group Aaron Greenberg on Twitter, admitting that he would hav been fooled by the lifelike looks. Would you?

Yes, this is actually cake...


