Check out this tiny PlayStation 5

HQ

Sony has now launched their slimmed version of PlayStation 5, which is 30% smaller that the original. But as PlayStation 5 was the biggest console ever made, even 30% less is still quite a hefty piece. And that's where the Youtube channel Not From Concentrate comes in.

They have now made a tiny PlayStation 5, which is really, really small. They also share the video on how this was made, and lets us have a better look at it. You can check it out below to see what it looks like.

What do you think of the size and design of this micro-version of PlayStation 5?