Check out this stunning Lego interpretation of Animal Crossing: New Horizons

If you're a Lego fan, you'll know that Bricks Cascade 2025 recently took place in Portland, at the massive Oregon Convention Center. As the name suggests, this is a celebration of all things related to the Danish caltrops we call Lego.

Today, Lego is perhaps most associated with all the countless collaborations it has entered with various brands, and one of the most popular is Nintendo. It's not just Mario that has been a Lego success, but also Animal Crossing: New Horizons.

And the latter was the theme of the People's Choice Runner Up award, with the winner being Lego legend Becky Clapshaw. She had created a giant Animal Crossing-inspired Lego landscape, packed with details, secrets and references fans (currently at least 50 million people judging by Animal Crossing: New Horizons sales) will instantly smile at.

Check out the six-minute video below for a walkthrough of one of the coolest Lego builds we've ever seen.