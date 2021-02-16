Rainbow Six SiegeBugs in Cyberpunk (video)Cyberpunk epilepsyCities Skylines tipsDream League Soccer 2016Breath of the Wild controlsLogitech G29 PS5PS5 Pro patent
English
Follow us
Gamereactor
news
Final Fantasy XIV: A Realm Reborn

Check out this stunning cartoon Final Fantasy XIV commercial

The anime commercial has just been released, although it is only in Korean.

You're watching

Preview 10s
Next 10s
Advertisements

Beggars can't be choosers, so when we get the opportunity to enjoy some Final Fantasy XIV: A Realm Reborn animé - we'll take despite it being only in Korean. This commercial for the game was just released, and we must say that it is both beautiful and makes us want to play the game as well as being a pretty accurate representation of what Final Fantasy XIV is all about.

We mostly get to see the busy Limsa's Aetheryte plaza as it is to visit in in-game, and there are also many different jobs showing and of course Chocobos. Take a look below, really makes you wish someone would make a fully fledged animé in this style, doesn't it?

You're watching

Preview 10s
Next 10s
Advertisements

Related texts

Final Fantasy XIV: A Realm RebornScore

Final Fantasy XIV: A Realm Reborn
REVIEW. Written by Jonas Mäki

"The ambitious goal of appealing to fans of Final Fantasy and fans of the genre has been attained. This has been a successful adventure for the company - a MMORPG worth living in."



Loading next content


Cookies

Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy