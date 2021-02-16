Check out this stunning cartoon Final Fantasy XIV commercial

You're watching Advertisements

Beggars can't be choosers, so when we get the opportunity to enjoy some Final Fantasy XIV: A Realm Reborn animé - we'll take despite it being only in Korean. This commercial for the game was just released, and we must say that it is both beautiful and makes us want to play the game as well as being a pretty accurate representation of what Final Fantasy XIV is all about.

We mostly get to see the busy Limsa's Aetheryte plaza as it is to visit in in-game, and there are also many different jobs showing and of course Chocobos. Take a look below, really makes you wish someone would make a fully fledged animé in this style, doesn't it?