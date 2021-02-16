Rainbow Six SiegeBugs in Cyberpunk (video)Cyberpunk epilepsyCities Skylines tipsDream League Soccer 2016Breath of the Wild controlsLogitech G29 PS5PS5 Pro patent
Check out this spectacular Xbox Series X vinyl skin

Sadly, it's currently out of stock in the UK.

PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series S/X have only been released for three months, but there's already a plethora of customisation options for gamers who loves to pimp their hardware, like black plates for PlayStation 5. But there's no shortage of cool stuff for Xbox Series X either, and we really thought this Coke-inspired vinyl skin set for Microsoft's console was really creative and stunning.

If you feel like ordering it, head over this way. It is priced £29.99 but unfortunately, it's currently out of stock. Hopefully it'll be replenished soon. In the mean time, let's just admire this brilliant use of the shape and details of Xbox Series X.

