Check out this spectacular The Sphere campaign for Fallout: Season 2

Late tonight (European time) marks the premiere of season two of Fallout, where Lucy MacLean and The Ghoul arrive in the den of thieves that is New Vegas, which, after the nuclear disaster, has actually managed to become even more decadent than its real-world counterpart.

The American marketing machine is, of course, in full swing, and one of the coolest things they've come up with is a huge snow globe containing scenes from the TV series. We're talking, of course, about the viral The Sphere in Las Vegas, which currently looks like the Instagram post below.

We'll be back with a review, of course.