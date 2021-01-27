Rainbow Six SiegeBugs in Cyberpunk (video)Cyberpunk epilepsyCities Skylines tipsDream League Soccer 2016Breath of the Wild controlsLogitech G29 PS5PS5 Pro patent
Monster Hunter Rise

Check out this special Monster Hunter Rise themed Switch

Sadly, the console only appears to be out in Japan.

Monster Hunter Rise is the latest release to receive its own flashy Nintendo Switch variant. The game now joins Animal Crossing: New Horizons, Pokemon: Let's Go Pikachu! and Eevee!, and Fortnite in this regard, but the console sadly only appears to be available in Japan. Also launching alongside this console variant is a Pro Controller, which is also themed after the upcoming monster slaying RPG.

The console, which is planned to launch March 26, features a golden image of Magnamalo, a monster who can be seen on the game's box art. The Pro Control also sports a similar design and it's planned to launch at the earlier date of February 27.

You can see the designs of both the Switch console and the Pro Controller below:

Thanks, Nintendo Life.

