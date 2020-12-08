Oscar Isaac MGSIGI 3 releaseCities Skylines tipsDream League Soccer 2016Breath of the Wild controlsLogitech G29 PS5Phil SpencerPS5 Pro patent
Hyper Light Drifter

Check out this Special Edition for Hyper Light Drifter on Switch

Pre-orders are open now with the first 5,000 shipped out in January.

We here at Gamereactor can't get enough stacking up our shelves with flashy collector's editions, that's why we couldn't be more excited to see that one of our favourite indie games from 2018 would be receiving one. Hyper Light Drifter - Special Edition is coming exclusively to the Nintendo Switch and is packed with many little goodies such as a manual, the original soundtrack, and a special keyring.

The package costs €49.95, and you can place your pre-order here. No figures have been given regarding the quantity that will be available, but the first 5,000 will ship next January.

Below you can find a list of everything the Special Edition includes:


  • Poster: A full colour illustration sized 51 x 31 cm.

  • Key-chain: The Drifter's Companion sized 4 cm.

  • Lenticular Card: A Rosetta Stone card to interpret the forgotten language of the land.

  • 2 CD: Original Soundtrack by Disasterpeace.

  • Sticker: Circular sticker sized 6 cm diameter.

  • Manual: A full colour booklet of 24 pages.

  • Inlay: Reversible print of the game cover.

  • Game cartridge: Cartridge for Nintendo Switch

Hyper Light Drifter

Hyper Light DrifterScore

Hyper Light Drifter
REVIEW. Written by Kieran Harris

"It wears its retro influences proudly on its sleeve, whilst also implementing its own character and flair."



