Check out this Special Edition for Hyper Light Drifter on Switch

We here at Gamereactor can't get enough stacking up our shelves with flashy collector's editions, that's why we couldn't be more excited to see that one of our favourite indie games from 2018 would be receiving one. Hyper Light Drifter - Special Edition is coming exclusively to the Nintendo Switch and is packed with many little goodies such as a manual, the original soundtrack, and a special keyring.

The package costs €49.95, and you can place your pre-order here. No figures have been given regarding the quantity that will be available, but the first 5,000 will ship next January.

Below you can find a list of everything the Special Edition includes: