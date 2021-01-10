Check out this slightly disturbing Gengar "Sleeping Companion"

You're watching Advertisements

Premium Bandai has revealed another over-sized Pokémon plush that we're sure many fans would love to add to their collection. The plush, which is of ghost-type Pokémon Gengar, has been described as a "Sleeping Companion," as it has a 5.5-foot tongue that can be rolled out and slept on. The plush is set to launch in June in Japan (it's exclusive to the region) and will cost 25,950 yen.

It's certainly an odd concept and we wouldn't chose it over a comfy bed any day of the week. In addition to this, Gengar is a ghost-type Pokémon, which is known for eating the dreams of its foes, so we're not exactly sure that it'll be the best buddy to nap alongside.

What do you think to this product?

