Check out this short teaser trailer for the second season of Squid Game

The wait for the second season of Squid Game is almost over and on 26 December, Netflix invites us to another round of macabre, nail-biting entertainment. It has already been confirmed that several of the original characters will return, including Seong Gi-hun, played by Lee Jung-jae, and Front Man, played by Lee Byung-hun.

In the second season, we are expected to get an even deeper insight into the mysterious organisations behind the games, as well as meet a bunch of new characters and challenges. Director Hwang Dong-hyuk has hinted that the upcoming season will be even darker and more complex, and now a first, short teaser trailer has been released which you can check out below.

Little is known about the plot of the second season so far, but the following synopsis can be found at Netflix:

Three years after winning Squid Game, Player 456 gave up going to the states and comes back with a new resolution in his mind. Gi-hun once again dives into the mysterious survival game, starting another life-or-death game with new participants gathered to win the prize of 45.6 billion won.

