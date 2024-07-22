Check out this ridiculously nice poster for the Rebel Moon Director's Cut

HQ

The criticism of Zack Snyder's Netflix-exclusive space opera has been scathing, to say the least, and in many quarters it has even turned out to be the most criticised of the director's films so far in his career.

The numbers from Netflix, however, tell a different story, with audiences seemingly devouring the two adventures hook, line and sinker, which are now promised to receive an uncut, extreme version towards the end of the summer.

Rebel Moon Director's Cut, as it has come to be called, will premiere on 2 August on the platform and now we have also got a first look at the film's poster, which is downright ridiculously nice.

Are you looking forward to the Rebel Moon Director's Cut?