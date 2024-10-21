Check out this portable version of the original Xbox

HQ

While many of us are curious to see if there is any truth to all the rumours and hints that the Xbox team is developing a portable Xbox, there are others who are taking matters into their own hands.

This includes the well-known hardware modder Redherring32, who showed off his latest creation on X over the weekend. It's a portable Xbox, but not with any new hardware, but the original console. The device is equipped with a 9-inch screen (480p) and contains the motherboard from a real Xbox. He's not quite done yet, he's also going to add Wi-Fi support, which he's working on right now.

You can check out the beauty in the X post below, and if you want to build one yourself, he adds that everything is open source.