Check out this original Xbox made of glass

The original Xbox was released 2001 and marked Microsoft's first venture as a console maker. It had many unique features at the time like a build-in ethernet port, a hard drive, an online service with voice chat and really long controller cords (with a breakaway cable) as it was made for western homes.

It was also physically really big at the time, and there has in fact only been two bigger consoles ever since; PlayStation 3 and PlayStation 5. Even though Xbox failed to become really popular, it has remained something of a cult classic thanks to the fact that it was very mod-friendly. And it's in this category we find this glass Xbox.

A gamer who calls himself BitHead1000 on Youtube has made an Xbox out of glass. Every step on the way (it's a lot more impressive precision work than one might think) as well as a closer look at the really cool final result can be checked out in the video below.