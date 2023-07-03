Gamereactor UK. Watch the latest video game trailers, and interviews from the biggest gaming conventions in the world. Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

English
Follow us
Gamereactor
news

Check out this original Xbox made of glass

So where can we get one?

Subscribe to our newsletter here!

* Required field
HQ

The original Xbox was released 2001 and marked Microsoft's first venture as a console maker. It had many unique features at the time like a build-in ethernet port, a hard drive, an online service with voice chat and really long controller cords (with a breakaway cable) as it was made for western homes.

It was also physically really big at the time, and there has in fact only been two bigger consoles ever since; PlayStation 3 and PlayStation 5. Even though Xbox failed to become really popular, it has remained something of a cult classic thanks to the fact that it was very mod-friendly. And it's in this category we find this glass Xbox.

A gamer who calls himself BitHead1000 on Youtube has made an Xbox out of glass. Every step on the way (it's a lot more impressive precision work than one might think) as well as a closer look at the really cool final result can be checked out in the video below.

Check out this original Xbox made of glass


Loading next content