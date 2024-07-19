Check out this new trailer for Beetlejuice Beetlejuice

HQ

The living and the dead side by side in perfect harmony. Is it even possible? Yes, this is one of the many questions that Michael Keaton and the rest of the geeks try to answer in the sequel to one of the most unforgettable films of the 80s. Namely Beetlejuice Beetlejuice.

Because in just under two months, it's time for Beetlejuice to once again burst into life and bring madness to our world, which, judging by this new trailer, looks to be just as crazy and fun as many would hope for.

Check out the new trailer below and make sure to mark the 6th of September in your calendars, when the film opens in cinemas around the world.

What do you think of this new trailer and are you looking forward to seeing Keaton as Beetlejuice once again?