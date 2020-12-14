Check out this new 312-page Crash Bandicoot 4: It's About Time artbook

You're watching Advertisements

Blizzard Entertainment has released a new artbook showing off a whole bunch of wild and zany details behind the scenes of Crash Bandicoot 4: It's About Time. Titled, The Art of Crash Bandicoot 4: It's About time, this hardback book features 312-pages of concept art, interviews, quotes, anecdotes and observations, to fulfil even the most dedicated Crash fan's wildest dreams.

The book description reads as follows; "The Art of Crash Bandicoot 4: It's About Time is a rich repository overflowing with concept art detailing the characters and environments of the game. Gamers of every type will cherish this all-encompassing look into the zany, wild and unpredictable world of Crash Bandicoot."

Check out a few screenshots below for a taster of what you can expect to find in the book, and to grab yourself a copy (or maybe even as a great gift to make a Crash fan's Christmas) head over here.

