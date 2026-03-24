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Halo: The Master Chief Collection

Check out this magnificent Lego build of Halo 2

Mega Bloks pieces have been used, as several official sets have been released for this Lego contender.

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We haven't seen any Halo Lego sets yet, but there are actually several Mega Bloks sets based on Master Chief's wonderful world, which, as we know, can be combined with Lego (even if purists consider this an abomination).

An Instagram user couldn't care less though, and has now combined Lego and Mega Bloks to build a Halo 2 diorama, complete with the most important scenes from Master Chief's second adventure. He isn't quite finished yet, but in a new post we get to check out the project, which can only be described as absolutely outstanding, with tons of details fans will love.

Check out the result in the post below.

Halo: The Master Chief Collection

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