Check out this magical new advert for Super Nintendo World

You're watching Advertisements

With it being a mere two months until its opening, a new advert has been broadcast in Japan showcasing Super Nintendo World. The absolutely magical advert is only around 30 seconds and can be watched within the following tweet from Twitter user @usj1.

In the advert, we can see a family dodging Bullet Bills, Thwomps, and avoiding being swallowed up by a Piranha Plant. It hilariously reminded us a lot of Itchy & Scratchy Land from The Simpsons, but we are sure that it won't be quite as deadly.

Are you now even more excited for the park's opening?

Thanks, Comic Book.