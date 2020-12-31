Rainbow Six SiegeBugs in Cyberpunk (video)Cyberpunk epilepsyCities Skylines tipsDream League Soccer 2016Breath of the Wild controlsLogitech G29 PS5PS5 Pro patent
English
Follow us
Gamereactor
news

Check out this magical new advert for Super Nintendo World

The park is set to open its doors on February 4, 2021.

You're watching

Preview 10s
Next 10s
Advertisements

With it being a mere two months until its opening, a new advert has been broadcast in Japan showcasing Super Nintendo World. The absolutely magical advert is only around 30 seconds and can be watched within the following tweet from Twitter user @usj1.

In the advert, we can see a family dodging Bullet Bills, Thwomps, and avoiding being swallowed up by a Piranha Plant. It hilariously reminded us a lot of Itchy & Scratchy Land from The Simpsons, but we are sure that it won't be quite as deadly.

Are you now even more excited for the park's opening?

Thanks, Comic Book.

Check out this magical new advert for Super Nintendo World


Loading next content


Cookies

Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy