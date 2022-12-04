Gamereactor UK. Watch the latest video game trailers, and interviews from the biggest gaming conventions in the world. Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

Check out this impressive Nintendo collection

With a lot coming from the era before Mario.

Today Nintendo is most known for their video games and especially everything Mario, but seen in a longer perspective, this is just a tiny piece of their history. Nintendo were founded 1889 after all, and has been making games ever since.

Before Mario has a really impressive Nintendo collection and frequently shows rare items on his popular blog, but now he has decided to give us a tour of what he has in his massive and extremely impressive collection. You can check it out below, it includes a whole lot of Nintendo love, especially from the 60s and 70s, with Nintendo games created way before Mario and video games even existed.

A lot of it looks surprisingly fun even to this day, doesn't it?

