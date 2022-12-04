Check out this impressive Nintendo collection

HQ

Today Nintendo is most known for their video games and especially everything Mario, but seen in a longer perspective, this is just a tiny piece of their history. Nintendo were founded 1889 after all, and has been making games ever since.

Before Mario has a really impressive Nintendo collection and frequently shows rare items on his popular blog, but now he has decided to give us a tour of what he has in his massive and extremely impressive collection. You can check it out below, it includes a whole lot of Nintendo love, especially from the 60s and 70s, with Nintendo games created way before Mario and video games even existed.

A lot of it looks surprisingly fun even to this day, doesn't it?