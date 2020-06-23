Check out this hard-boiled CrossfireX beta trailer

You're watching Advertisements

As we reported just yesterday, it seemed like Smilegate and Microsoft were preparing an open beta for CrossfireX starting this Thursday. Now, the beta has been confirmed and it begins on June 25 at 8am BST. The beta then lasts until June 29 at 5am BST.

Everyone who plays the beta will get a branded axe that will be available in the finished game, but you won't be able to keep any other progress to ensure that everything is equal when CrossfireX launches. The beta has three 8v8 maps and modes available, and those are:

• Black Widow (Team Match/Search & Destroy)

• GR Tower (Point Capture)

• Laboratory (Spectre)

Below is the brand new trailer for this upcoming beta, and we urge you to check it out as it looks really hardboiled.