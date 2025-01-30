Check out this first teaser for Valheim: The Deep North

HQ

Valheim, the Swedish survival sensation that has taken the gaming world by storm, will, according to what the developers previously promised, leave Early Access this year. This will happen in connection with the launch of The Deep North, the last major expansion to the game, and now we have a very first, short teaser for what is to come. Check it out below. Exactly when The Deep North will be released is still unclear but there are many indications that it will be just before or during the summer. So we'll just have to keep our fingers crossed.

