Mass Effect Legendary Edition

Check out this fan-made comparison video for Mass Effect: Legendary Edition

The video shows old assets versus new ones.

Earlier this week, we published a pretty massive preview of Mass Effect: Legendary Edition after being shown the game by BioWare. As you know, it is a remaster and even though we would have hoped for more changes, BioWare has improved some of the assets. And now, just a few days after the reveal of the first trailer, a fan made comparison has been made.

It is really well done and show old assets compared to new ones in exactly the same locations and angles. Head over this way to take a look.

Mass Effect Legendary Edition

