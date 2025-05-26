Check out this documentary about one of the most important Nintendo veterans of all time

HQ

For those who want to gain a greater understanding of the gaming world, it is often a matter of looking back at the people and events that shaped the industry into what we have today. One person who really left his mark is the Nintendo legend Gunpei Yokoi, the creator of many things we nowadays take for granted.

This includes, not least, the D-pad, Game & Watch and Game Boy, as well as game series like Kid Icarus and Metroid. Sadly, he also designed the trainwreck Virtual Boy, which eventually led to him leaving the company in 1996 and tragically dying in a car accident the following year.

One of the best creators of online gaming documentaries is DidYouKnowGaming, who we've mentioned a few times before, and now they've outdone themselves. Their latest documentary has just been released, and it's all about Yokoi, and called Gunpei Yokoi's Life Story: The Man Who Made Nintendo.

Check it out on Youtube below. It offers both sweet retro and interesting facts that help explain his incredible contributions to our beloved hobby.