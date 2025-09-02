Check out this deep dive of everything new in NHL 26 Ultimate Team

HQ

Just like in the FIFA series and EA Sports FC, Ultimate Team is available in EA's NHL games, where it is also very popular. The premiere for the game is on September 12 (September 5 for those who have purchased the premium version), and EA has of course added several new features to Ultimate Team.

They have now released a video that goes through the new elements that await us in NHL 26, and write that this year's edition offers "a more dynamic, flexible, and rewarding experience for both dedicated hockey veterans and rookies alike."

Check out the massive Hockey Ultimate Team Deep Dive video below.