Check out this dark teaser trailer for Robert Eggers' upcoming vampire film Nosferatu

This winter it's finally time to sit down to watch the latest creation of director Robert Eggers, the auteur who enriched the film world with the exquisite The Witch, The Lighthouse and The Northman.

As before, darkness, mystery and mythology are on the menu as he delves into the world's most infamous bloodsucking creature by far: Dracula.

Nosferatu, a remake of the early 20th-century expressionist German silent film, which in turn serves as a loose adaptation of Bram Stoker's novel, looks to offer everything we've come to love about Eggers' productions.

Check out the trailer and synopsis below. Here at the editorial office, we are very excited and look forward to the premiere on December 25.

Robert Eggers' NOSFERATU is a gothic tale of obsession between a haunted young woman and the terrifying vampire infatuated with her, causing untold horror in its wake.

Do you think Nosferatu looks promising?